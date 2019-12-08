LETTER: Extend tax credits to support solar industry

Iowa is an energy-rich state, but not in the way people might typically think about it. Our energy resources come from abundant sunlight and wind that in turn create clean and low-cost energy to power our economy. I am proud of the role my solar company, Trusted Energy, has played in Iowa’s move to clean energy and the fact that the solar industry in the state employs almost 1,000 people and growing. Solar is a huge, continuing economic opportunity for Iowa farmers and businesses faced with uncertain economic prospects and, paired with energy storage, can reduce energy bills even further while providing all Iowans with lower-cost energy.