According to Article I, Section 6 of the Iowa Constitution (Laws Uniform): "All laws ... shall have uniform operation; the General Assembly shall not grant to any citizen or class of citizens privileges or immunities, which, upon the same term, shall not equally belong to all citizens." I believe this is why Iowa's Supreme Court, made up of both Republican and Democratic judges, ruled unanimously allowing gay marriage.
To my Republican friends who feel they must "pack the courts" to get their way, it really won't matter who sits on the bench as long as they follow the Iowa Constitution which, as written, stands for fairness to all its citizens. - Terry Dahlquist, Sioux City