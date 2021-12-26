LETTER: Faithful cannot request religious exemptions from vaccine

Are religious exemptions from vaccination justified?

The First Amendment to the United States Constitution begins, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof …”.

That said, most people of faith in our country are members of an Abrahamic religion; either Jewish, Christian, or Muslim. Therefore, we can look to the Old Testament for guidance on the question of seeking a religious exemption from vaccination. Leviticus 19:13 reads, “Do not seek revenge or bear a grudge against anyone among your people, but love your neighbor as yourself. I am the LORD.”

If we truly loved our neighbors, we would seek to protect them from harm. Covering our nose and mouth with a cotton cloth is an act of brotherly love. Defeating a deadly virus by accepting a free vaccine is our civic responsibility. These acts of kindness protect our neighbors, family, friends, as well as strangers we may encounter.

The New Testament reinforces Leviticus as in Matthew 7:12, “Do to others whatever you would like them to do to you." This is the essence of all that is taught in the law and the prophets.” One clearly cannot claim to be a follower of Jesus if they deny the Golden Rule.

Clearly the faithful cannot request exemptions from vaccination on religious grounds. Such an act is hypocrisy. -- Mark Winegar, Vermillion, S.D.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0