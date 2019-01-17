I'm ashamed of the way the chicken-livered Republican Party, along with the help and encouragement of left media, has treated Congressman Steve King. The statement made to The New York times was not reported in its complete text, only in the way they wanted it presented to the public - a real good example of fake news.
The Dems couldn't beat Steve King at the voting booth so they do what they do best - lie and cheat to get results they want.
I was glad to hear the congressman ain't gonna run, but will finish his term and hopefully run and win again. - Gerald Toft, Hawarden, Iowa