LETTER: Farmers care about quality of water

As I pour a sippy cup of water for my one-year-old from our farmstead well, I’m proud of the efforts we make on our farm to keep the water clean from our fields. Clean water sources are important to all of us. It’s particularly important to me because I want my family, especially my three children, to have a safe and healthy water source. As a Sac County mother and farmer, we take great measures to ensure we are doing the best we can to keep our state’s water clean.