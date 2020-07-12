LETTER: Farmers care about quality of water
View Comments

LETTER: Farmers care about quality of water

{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor

As I pour a sippy cup of water for my one-year-old from our farmstead well, I’m proud of the efforts we make on our farm to keep the water clean from our fields. Clean water sources are important to all of us. It’s particularly important to me because I want my family, especially my three children, to have a safe and healthy water source. As a Sac County mother and farmer, we take great measures to ensure we are doing the best we can to keep our state’s water clean.

On our farms we utilize no-till practices wherever possible, which means leaving the soil undisturbed between harvest and planting. By not tilling, a unique soil structure is created which purifies the water and decreases the amount of phosphorus and nitrates entering waterways.

As a farmer, I care not only about the quality of the food that we proudly help supply for your table, but also about the quality of the water that comes from our fields. Water quality is a priority on our farm. I encourage all of us to work together to improve water quality. Kelli Berg, Early, Iowa

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: They don't have the time
Letters

MINI: They don't have the time

Notice how all the violence, looting and riots are going on in Democrat-run cities and states? Conservative Republicans do not have this probl…

MINI: 'Amen'
Letters

MINI: 'Amen'

I want to thank the gentleman who wrote the Mini on June 23 about history. Amen. How will we ever learn if we don't know what happened in the …

LETTER: 'A gem'
Letters

LETTER: 'A gem'

What a gem we have in Siouxland. Thanks to the Sioux City Council, we had three free concerts by the Sioux City Municipal Band at Grandview Pa…

LETTER: Respect the flag
Letters

LETTER: Respect the flag

First of all, I would like to second the Mini Editorial of June 20 about history. We can’t deny history. It happened, and we all should learn …

MINI: Thank you, Bruce Miller
Letters

MINI: Thank you, Bruce Miller

Bruce Miller, thank you for the Aretha Franklin story (July 3 Journal). I was not in Grandview Park that day, but after carefully reading ever…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News