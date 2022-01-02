LETTER: Farmland should not be taken for CO2 pipeline

Eying the infrastructure bill, Bruce Rastetter formed Summit Carbon Solutions. He armed this new entity with his advisor, Terry Branstad, who appointed two of the three members of the Iowa Utilities Board.

The IUB is the body that will grant or deny permits for hazardous pipelines. The stage was set to usurp over 700 miles of Iowa farmland to pump CO2 from ethanol plants under extreme pressure to North Dakota for storage. The price of this structure is to be shouldered by taxpayers through massive subsidies and the 45Q tax credit. Affected landowners also bear the burden of long-term damage to their land and relinquishing land rights forever.

Carbon sequestration is unproven technology posing toxicity and asphyxiation dangers when a pipeline ruptures. Science doesn't support the promise of "permanent storage," especially when tapped for oil recovery. We cannot allow a private company to covet land safeguarded over generations and cared for by those providing food to the world for their personal profit.

Branstad recently attacked an organization, the Sierra Club, aiding those opposed to the pipeline, in the media and in a letter to landowners from a private list. There is a difference in a private company saying, 'Trust us, sign away your rights" and a non-profit saying, 'Band together, you have a voice.'

Do your research! Enter objections on the IUB open docket HLP-2021-001 (Summit) and HLP-2021-003 (Navigator). Yes, there are two. By emailing customer@iub.iowa.gov or mail to 1375 E Court Ave, Des Moines, IA 50319. -- Deborah Main, Sioux City

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0