“Fear” is the one single word that will determine the outcome of our next presidential race.
On one side of the political spectrum, we have the leader of the Trumpican Party constantly spewing racist, vile and misleading statements of “what might be” if he isn’t re-elected. Every chance he gets, he promotes this “fear” of losing everything to his followers. Their cult-like party lives and grows by spreading this “fear." It’s how he got elected in 2016. Not based on policies, but rather the “fear” she would win and destroy whatever they hold dear to them.
On the other side, the “fear” of another four years of this administration’s radical agenda drives them every second of the day. Candidates of the 2020 election continually promote themselves as the one who will eliminate this “fear” of more civil liberties being ripped away from their lives.
Heck, both sides have planted the seeds of “fear” regarding the real chance foreign interference will once again try to tip the ballot box against them.
So in November 2020, voters will have to determine which “fear” they can stomach. Candidates’ policies and plans to make America a better place for everyone will be drowned out with political ads constantly bombarding us with “If you vote for the other candidate, bad things will happen to you."
Unfortunately, “fear” is a strong motivator in our culture. And, sadly, it seems to have overtaken this election process. Nick Hartman, Merrill, Iowa