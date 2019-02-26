Some people think that the government is the source of our solutions. I would argue that the government is actually the source of our problems.
Here are some basic economic concepts that Nobel Prize-winning economist Dr. Milton Friedman developed years ago to help explain our dilemma (I am paraphrasing): When we spend our own money on ourselves, cost and quality matter. We want the best value and quality for our money that we can get. When we spend other people's money on ourselves, cost isn’t as much of a concern because it’s someone else’s dime. When we spend our money on other people, cost matters but we are less concerned about quality. In the case of the federal government, we are letting the government (i.e. other people) spend other people's money (i.e. ours) on other people. In this case, neither cost nor quality matter.
I believe that the fact that cost and quality do not matter in government spending is why we are $22 trillion in debt.
Our spending is out of control and we must challenge our legislators to change their behavior. None of the U.S. population or its businesses operate with the same mindset as the U.S. government when it comes to fiscal control. We need to limit the government’s authority to spend our money and not expand it with additional programs.
The government has a spending problem, and that is why they are the source of our problems. - Brad Swart, Sergeant Bluff, Iowa