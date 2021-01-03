LETTER: Feenstra misleads about election fraud

My favored congressional candidate (J.D. Scholten) lost the election. I accept that Randy Feenstra received the most votes and will represent Iowa Congressional District 4. Sadly, before being sworn in, Feenstra has shown he'll continue the divisive and fictitious ways of our outgoing president.

By signing a letter to Speaker Pelosi asking the House of Representatives to investigate the election results, Feenstra is feeding the narrative that our democratic election processes and court system shouldn't be trusted. This has been repeatedly proven false.

Trump’s Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency chief described the 2020 election as “the most secure in American history.” All states have verified election results. Recently, Business Insider reports that “Trump and Republican officials have won zero out of at least 40 lawsuits they've filed since Election Day” in attempts to prove election fraud.

Feenstra is concerned about the record number of mail-in ballots. Is he unaware that mail-in ballots have been used exclusively and dependably in five states for years? If we question the election results of the presidency, his election results can also be questioned. In District 4, over 98,000 citizens voted absentee. He is feeding the election fraud fiction, which is stirring violence in our country.

The requested investigation by the House would waste time and resources, especially when there are more serious problems. I am disappointed. I hoped Feenstra would be an improvement on the embarrassment of Steve King. By supporting the implausible narrative that the election was “stolen,” Feenstra dashed those hopes. -- Björn Johnson, Ireton, Iowa

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0