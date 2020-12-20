LETTER: Feenstra should accept presidential election results

According to a story in The Journal Friday, Congressman Randy Feenstra declines to acknowledge that Joe Biden won the election or that he is the next president. He says it is because of the number of mail-in ballots this year (perhaps because of fear of contracting COVID-19 in crowded voting areas?) and because there are still lawsuits pending. Numerous lawsuits have been filed, all of which have been dismissed by judges, Democrat and Republican.
Presumably Mr. Feenstra believes that the election results will be overturned in favor of President Trump (why else would he look forward to lawsuits). But I notice that while he carefully walks the fence by leaving open the possibility of discarding voters’ ballots where he disagrees with the results, he has no problem accepting his own victory.
Do those who think there was widespread cheating and fraud: people who demonstrate against the election outcome, Republican congressmen who were or are still silent about the outcome, Feenstra, Limbaugh, Hannity, KSCJ hosts and callers, etc., honestly believe that governors, election officials, poll volunteers, investigators who have dismissed allegations of fraud as nonsense, and judges, all groups that include both Republicans and Democrats, all got together to conspire to cheat and throw the election to Joe Biden, while at the same time electing down-ballot Republican candidates? Come on, people in this country can’t agree on what time it is let alone a scheme like that.
This sounds like a misinformation campaign by a foreign government aimed at destroying our faith in elections. -- Michael Potash, Sioux City
