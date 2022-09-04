LETTER: Feenstra's votes increased reliance on student loans

Congressman Randy Feenstra has joined the chorus of GOP gloom merchants in warning that President Biden’s student loan forgiveness for those who qualify will bust the budget. Yet, Mr. Feenstra’s repeated budget votes, while serving 12 years in the Iowa Senate, are one of the biggest reasons for the increased reliance on loans to pay college costs.

Funding for Iowa universities is decreasing, and lawmakers gave less support in current dollars in 2021 than in 2016. The average state support across the nation rose by 11%. Only seven states reported lower appropriations than Iowa.

That dismal record was on Mr. Feenstra’s watch. As universities received less revenue from the state, they had to make up the deficit by raising tuition. One officer in student government at ISU revealed that she was homeless this summer because she could not earn enough money for both tuition and housing. No wonder many students, if they do graduate, enter the workforce with crushing student debt. They must postpone taking their place in our communities as homeowners with families.

Loan forgiveness not only benefits the recipient, but also makes possible a new graduate’s entry into the work-a-day world and the family life many of us enjoy. It helps the whole economy.

It’s time for Iowans to invest in candidates whose priorities include funding for public education at every level and an understanding that our communities thrive when more people can attain their goals. Please consider checking out Mr. Feenstra’s opponent in the mid-term election, Ryan Melton. -- Karen Heidman, Sioux City