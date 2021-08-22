LETTER: Field of Dreams game evoked memories from the past

I'm an Iowa boy. When I try to explain to others why and how I love this state, I fail every time. At 70 years of age, I live just down the block from where I grew up, My dad was a good man. I was a good kid. Neither of us were without faults, and differences were cast to the winds of time when he died 24 years ago.

The Field of Dreams game this month was an unimaginably great spectacle, a game truly for the ages. I hope it becomes a regularly-scheduled event on the MLB calendar. The real gift to me, personally, was not the game, however. Similar to the real message from the movie, last night's game evoked memories of the past: games at the 'ol ballfield still just up the street; a game of "catch" with childhood friends; and yet one more glimpse of the innocence of an Iowa childhood of the past, all the more precious amidst today's frictions and discord.