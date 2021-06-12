LETTER: Flat tire leads to great experience in Sioux City

Even it you are stopped for something wrong, speeding, lights out or anything else, do what they ask you to do, respect the officers and they will respect you. In this day, it so important for everyone to respect our law enforcement, they are there to help us and protect our communities. We spent the night in Sioux City, got the light and tire fixed, had a bite to eat at Jitters and met a lot of really nice people. Next time we are heading to Montana we will stop by again. You have a great city. -- Hollis and Diana Miller, Smiths Grove, Ky.