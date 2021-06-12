 Skip to main content
LETTER: Flat tire leads to great experience in Sioux City
LETTER: Flat tire leads to great experience in Sioux City

Letters to the Editor

On May 20, at around 11 p.m., my wife and I were heading to Montana with a fully loaded van with stuff for our great-grandson and grandkids and got stopped by a (Woodbury County) deputy sheriff for no license plate light.

As a result, a tire picked up a nail and flattened. We had to unload half the van to get at the jack and spare tire. The deputy felt so bad he basically put our spare on.

Even it you are stopped for something wrong, speeding, lights out or anything else, do what they ask you to do, respect the officers and they will respect you. In this day, it so important for everyone to respect our law enforcement, they are there to help us and protect our communities. We spent the night in Sioux City, got the light and tire fixed, had a bite to eat at Jitters and met a lot of really nice people. Next time we are heading to Montana we will stop by again. You have a great city. -- Hollis and Diana Miller, Smiths Grove, Ky.

