LETTER: Focus should be on making sure USPS is funded, managed well

This November’s election will take place at a time in which America will still be menaced by COVID-19. As a result, many people will be reluctant, for safety reasons, to vote at the polls. It is also likely that many people who would otherwise be working at the polls will not be doing so, especially since many of these are elderly and more susceptible to the virus. This will likely result in fewer polling places, with more voters at each location. As a result, the number of people wishing to vote by mail will be larger than ever.