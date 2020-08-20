You have permission to edit this article.
LETTER: Focus should be on making sure USPS is funded, managed well
LETTER: Focus should be on making sure USPS is funded, managed well

Letters to the Editor

This November’s election will take place at a time in which America will still be menaced by COVID-19. As a result, many people will be reluctant, for safety reasons, to vote at the polls. It is also likely that many people who would otherwise be working at the polls will not be doing so, especially since many of these are elderly and more susceptible to the virus. This will likely result in fewer polling places, with more voters at each location. As a result, the number of people wishing to vote by mail will be larger than ever.

It is at this time that our Postal Service is being crippled from dubious management decisions and a lack of funding. This has got to stop. Voting by mail has been a safe and effective adjunct to voting at the polls, and what we should be focusing on is ensuring that our Postal Service can handle an increase in ballot numbers, not dissuading people from mail-in voting.

Our Congress must step in quickly to ensure that the Postal Service is adequately funded and effectively run. Only then can we have the high level of participation in our upcoming election and the confidence in its result that democracy demands. Dave Slaven, Sioux City

