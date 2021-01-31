LETTER: Food Bank of Siouxland offers thanks for donations

Thank you for your continued support of the Food Bank of Siouxland and its partner hunger fighting organizations on behalf of the staff and board of directors!

As the events of the pandemic unfolded in March, individuals and organizations stepped up to ensure households had meals, aiding those experiencing hunger through Siouxland. This aid ranged from generous donors who provided truckloads of frozen protein, to groups of persons who helped food pantries who handed out product in drive by style distributions, to financial contributions towards purchasing food. Every action made an impact. As many households spent Thanksgiving apart, this increased the amount of food this time of year.

In 2020, the Siouxland community distributed over 3.5 million pounds of food to those experiencing food insecurity. This is up nearly a million pounds from 2019. Each extra pound of food made a families experience better. And yet, Siouxlanders will still need assistance in 2021. Again, thank you for your support of the Food Bank of Siouxland. -- Jacob Wanderscheid, executive director, Food Bank of Siouxland

