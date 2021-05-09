LETTER: For moms and children, support WIC modernizations

Due to the pandemic, moms have been working even harder to keep their kids safe, happy and healthy. As a mom and employee at a Head Start program, I know moms work diligently so their children have what they need. Unfortunately, due to pandemic-related job losses and widespread school and child care closures, many moms are struggling to provide nourishing food for their kids.

The federal Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program provides vital nutrition to millions of low-income moms and young children, yet only half of those eligible for WIC actually participate. That’s why our policymakers must take advantage of the Child Nutrition Reauthorization (CNR) currently being discussed in Congress to improve WIC.

My mother told me about the WIC program while I was pregnant with my daughter. We have benefited from WIC’s resources - classes on breastfeeding, health checkups for children up to age 5 and access to proper nutrition during and after pregnancy. However, a key change that would help WIC work better for moms is to offering over-the-phone appointments. It’s so hard to find a sitter or take all your kids with you to every appointment.

This Mother’s Day, join me and Save the Children Action Network (SCAN) in giving a gift to our nation’s mothers – urge our policymakers to support WIC modernizations in the CNR so today’s moms, infants and young children have access to the critical nutrition and health services they need to grow, develop and thrive. -- Raquel Banitez, Sioux City

