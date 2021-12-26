LETTER: For the holidays, new tag for the ill-informed?

Merry Christmas, Happy New Year!

The holiday season is upon us. While perhaps no white Christmas, God rest ye merry gentlemen. Let nothing you dismay!

Looking at hot news, we see that Trump plays the fraud-election tune. Even recently, when the Associated Press did a months-long study of six battleground states they found that less than 475 votes were flagged. There was no massive underground effort to steal the election.

Trumpsters, however, say no. An increasing number claim that the election was stolen. In fact, 78% say that President Biden lost. According to a Sept. 15 CNN poll, Republican voters claim that there is “solid evidence” that Biden did not win. The fact that this cannot be proven makes no difference.

And it’s getting worse. Reports show that Wisconsin is imitating Arizona, digging through votes to find fraud. Already costing taxpayers $700,000, a retired judge hired by Republican officials is less transparent than Arizona: he refuses to talk to reporters. Head on their heels is Pennsylvania. They, too, claim the vote was rigged. Like Arizona and the Ninjas, Pennsylvania has hired a firm that has no experience working with election systems and processes.

Trump, of course, champions these efforts. Like the coronavirus, his casting doubt on elections is not only well underfoot, it will be hard to get rid of.

Again, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year: “God rest ye merry gentlemen. May nothing you dismay/Christ our savior was born on Christmas Day.” Meanwhile, a new tag for the ill-informed? -- James Hartnett, Dakota City

