LETTER: Former Sioux City councilman backs Loomis for county attorney

It’s fair to say that Woodbury County voters make their ballot decisions for a wide range of reasons. God knows, voters are busy people, and they are often bombarded with a dizzying number of signs, mail cards, and radio and tv ads. Sometimes they make their choice based on simple name recognition or a complex assortment of ratings and endorsements. Over the years, several voters have told me they voted based on hair color or a sign near a precinct location.

You may have your own reasons, but if like most of us, you’d like to vote based on the qualifications of the candidates, I have a name for you to remember for county attorney: James Loomis. Mr. Loomis is by far the most experienced candidate, with nearly 20 years of service to the county, prosecuting both misdemeanor and felony cases at a high success rate for the citizens. Given his experience, it’s no surprise he has been endorsed by a staggering number of current and former law enforcement officers.

As important, I can personally attest to his unwavering integrity and professionalism. He’s a genuinely kind person, a great listener and the type of public servant who will work hard to promote transparency and communication within the county. He has demonstrated his work ethic during the campaign, and I’m confident he’ll work even harder to serve the voters of Woodbury County after the election. You’ll be proud James Loomis serves as your county attorney. -- Brent Hoffman, Sioux Falls

