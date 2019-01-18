My "Wonder Bread Years" were spent growing up in Le Mars during a time when the milkman would come into your house to deliver the goods. It was a different time indeed, but civility ruled the day.
I have long since moved away and have watched in dismay as my former home state has broken hard right and continues to make news for all the wrong reasons. Are people in the 4th District really that tone-deaf as to let Rep. Steve King say such stupid and hurtful things while representing them? Evidently so, and it paints them with a very, very broad brush.
King's rhetoric has been spewed for years. It is a very sad commentary on my former state that they have turned a blind eye to King's vile statements and even more damning that this person was elected to public office by the people of Northwest Iowa knowing what a xenophobe he is. - Patrick J. Kelley, Oakland, California