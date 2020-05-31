LETTER: Franken: 'A proven leader
LETTER: Franken: 'A proven leader

Letters to the Editor

Iowa needs a leader in the United States Senate capable of promoting the interests of all Iowans as we move into the future. Mike Franken is a proven leader with a wide range of domestic and international experiences. He exhibits two important qualities of a strong leader: charisma and effective communication. When you listen to Mike talk about issues like affordable health care, environmental stewardship, and government efficiency, he both educates and inspires.

Franken will be the senator Iowa needs to communicate with Democrats, Republicans and Independents in a way that promotes Iowa’s interests as well as our nation’s interests.

There has never been a senatorial candidate from Northwest Iowa with the proven history of leadership and accomplishments that Admiral Mike Franken has compiled in a long career of service to our nation (see frankenforiowa.org).

Please support Mike Franken in the Democratic primary June 2. Chuck Pfeister, Sioux Center, Iowa

