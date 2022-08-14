LETTER: Franken will be a strong voice for Iowa families

Admiral Michael Franken grew up in a farming community in Sioux County on the western border of Iowa; he understands the challenges facing rural communities. He has spent his career in public service, primarily serving in the Navy, which includes a prominent assignment in Washington D. C. He has the experience and knowledge to get things done in the U.S. Senate.

Franken will be a strong voice for Iowa families. He supports policies that will create good-paying jobs, improve access to affordable health care for all, and make college more affordable. He will also fight to protect our environment and to insure that Iowa remains a great place to live and work.

He is the right choice for Iowa at this important time.

I met Michael Franken at an event at the Landings clubhouse on West Okoboji. His sister, Marti Franken Nodland, hosted the event. Everything Michael Franken said I agreed with so I am voting for him. He has visited Lake Okoboji many times and knows our concerns and ideas. I grew up in O'Brien County and my grandmother lived in Sioux Center so I feel like Michael Franken is my neighbor. Upon retiring from 36 years of being in the Navy, he choose to return home to Iowa, now living in Sioux City. -- Colleen Lemkuil Spirit Lake, Iowa