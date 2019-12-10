LETTER: Fred Grandy remembers Berkley Bedell

I read with sadness over the weekend that Berkley Bedell passed away. The congressman and I were never friends nor colleagues, but during my tenure as a member of the Iowa congressional delegation myself I came to regard him as a major role model during my years in the House of Representatives.

I was fortunate to have two mentors in my political career. Wiley Mayne, Bedell’s predecessor in Congress, was a lifelong friend of my family and the man from whom I learned the nuts and bolts of campaigning. But although I never took the opportunity to tell him so, it was Berkley Bedell from whom I acquired the craft of constituent service by first observing and then imitating his strong local outreach to the people he served. I considered then and remain convinced to this day his district operation was the gold standard of representation.

These days I pay scant attention to the dreary discordance wafting out of Washington, but when I do pick up a sound bite or news clip I can’t help thinking our nation’s leadership could use a few more Wiley Maynes and Berkley Bedells. Both were skilled politicians and dedicated public servants, but first and foremost they were two gentlemen and a couple of class acts. Fred Grandy, Syracuse, New York

