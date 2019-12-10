LETTER: Fred Grandy remembers Berkley Bedell
View Comments

LETTER: Fred Grandy remembers Berkley Bedell

{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor

I read with sadness over the weekend that Berkley Bedell passed away. The congressman and I were never friends nor colleagues, but during my tenure as a member of the Iowa congressional delegation myself I came to regard him as a major role model during my years in the House of Representatives.

I was fortunate to have two mentors in my political career. Wiley Mayne, Bedell’s predecessor in Congress, was a lifelong friend of my family and the man from whom I learned the nuts and bolts of campaigning. But although I never took the opportunity to tell him so, it was Berkley Bedell from whom I acquired the craft of constituent service by first observing and then imitating his strong local outreach to the people he served. I considered then and remain convinced to this day his district operation was the gold standard of representation.

These days I pay scant attention to the dreary discordance wafting out of Washington, but when I do pick up a sound bite or news clip I can’t help thinking our nation’s leadership could use a few more Wiley Maynes and Berkley Bedells. Both were skilled politicians and dedicated public servants, but first and foremost they were two gentlemen and a couple of class acts. Fred Grandy, Syracuse, New York

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: Trump 'is our only hope'
Letters

MINI: Trump 'is our only hope'

I had to laugh at the Dec. 6 Mini. The poor writer probably believes in the tooth fairy as well as Santa Claus. Maybe the tooth fairy can fund…

MINI: 'GOP has been hijacked'
Letters

MINI: 'GOP has been hijacked'

For decades, Republicans fought for free trade and less government debt. Our president thumbs his nose at all of them. The mute and suffering …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News