LETTER: Frustrated with trash cans blocking driveway

Letters to the Editor

Frequently our trash cans are left either blocking the end of our driveway, or in the middle of the street. Our neighbor, however, have empty trash cans next to the curb, where they were left the previous evening. I am handicapped and it is even more difficult to retrieve the empty cans when they are left in such a manner.

Also, due to potential health emergencies and doctor appointments, it is very inconvenient to have to move the cans before departing for the hospital or the doctor's office. I have relayed this concern to Gil Hauling on various occasions, but it seems to be ignored. -- Ray Tarasoff, Sioux City

