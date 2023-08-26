Can someone tell me why does the city keep building new complexes which cost much for the buildings themselves and then more for the paving of streets, curbs, storm drains, light poles, etc.?

We pay taxes on our homes and the streets are so full of potholes and cracks our cars are being knocked apart. I've lived in Morningside for 32 years and my street has had a few pot holes filled once or twice and curbs have hunks out and never get replaced.

My home is 850 square feet and taxes are over $2,300 a year. If every home owner in Sioux City pays only half of that, think about the dollars they bring in. Our tax dollars must be going to benefit others - not us! -- Anna Barnes, Sioux City