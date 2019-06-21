As a former assistant gardener with the city of Sioux City, I applaud the flower show in the downtown concrete containers. It is so refreshing to see the new floral designs in the planters. The combination of perennials and annuals is “genius gardening” - the flower selections are insightful, cost-conscious and will put on a good show this growing season. The fiery red foliage of the Heuchera “Fire Alarm” is one of the city's great selections, as this perennial has long-lasting color, thrives in containers and withstands heat and humidity.
Someone with the city really knows what they are doing. Thank you for making Sioux City shine.
P.S. I am looking forward to watching the Rose Garden, Pavilion, Veteran’s Memorial Garden and the circle garden on the southwest corner of Grandview Park. Lorrie Stedman, Sioux City