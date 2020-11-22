 Skip to main content
LETTER: Georgia purged voter rolls before election
LETTER: Georgia purged voter rolls before election

Letters to the Editor

Georgia (Secretary of State) Brad Raffensperger purged 300,000 voters under a state law that removes residents from the rolls if they don't vote in a 7 year period or respond to contacts. Do other states do so also? Seems reasonable & would eliminate the so called voting by "dead" people! Georgia's new law will give voters 9 years now, which might be fair and would cover two presidential elections. -- Shirley Stoll, Primghar, Iowa

