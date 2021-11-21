LETTER: Get more Sioux City youth involved in golf

I'm writing regarding the golf courses in Sioux City and their engagement with the youth.

Some of the biggest golf courses in Sioux City don’t do anything to attract the younger generation. The only children who are enticed to play golf these days are those whose parents play and encourage their children to as well. Although there are some smaller courses that do have programs for children, Sun Valley Golf, for example, this should be more of a well-known thing.

Golf is not a very popular sport for children these days because it has never been easily available for children. It is also well known for being an expensive sport, and many cannot afford to buy their children $1,000 worth of clubs. If courses provided a program for children, as well as rental clubs, it could get the younger generation more involved. This will also give children another incentive to get outside and be active.

Golf is a sport that you can do even in your old age, so getting kids started when they are younger will also give courses more business in the future years. Overall, I believe that providing programs to teach young kids how to golf will benefit both the children and the golf course as a whole. -- Courtney Kennedy, Sioux City

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0