 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Get ready for a sad story
View Comments

LETTER: Get ready for a sad story

{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor

Get ready for a sad story. The 5,593-page, $900 billion emergency economic relief tax and spending bill passed through Congress is rewarding you for your pandemic patience with a $600 per person (payment). Do you realize $600 multiplied by the 328.2 million population of the United States totals about $196.9 billion? Essentially, Congress is adding just shy of $1 trillion dollars to our national debt in the name of pandemic relief for our children to repay with interest, and generously giving less than 20 percent of that amount back to the citizenry that has been bearing the brunt of this destructive coronavirus pandemic. Essentially, special interests get the other 80 percent! As Obama’s former chief of staff said, “Never let a crisis go to waste.” Tom Plendl, Kingsley, Iowa

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News