LETTER: Get ready for a sad story

Get ready for a sad story. The 5,593-page, $900 billion emergency economic relief tax and spending bill passed through Congress is rewarding you for your pandemic patience with a $600 per person (payment). Do you realize $600 multiplied by the 328.2 million population of the United States totals about $196.9 billion? Essentially, Congress is adding just shy of $1 trillion dollars to our national debt in the name of pandemic relief for our children to repay with interest, and generously giving less than 20 percent of that amount back to the citizenry that has been bearing the brunt of this destructive coronavirus pandemic. Essentially, special interests get the other 80 percent! As Obama’s former chief of staff said, “Never let a crisis go to waste.” Tom Plendl, Kingsley, Iowa