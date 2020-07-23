LETTER: Give cities what they want

As an American, I have concerns about the violence occurring within several cities in the U.S. The local governments are demanding that the federal government stop sending federal law enforcement to their cities. I feel that if they insist on this, then the federal government should comply and tell all federal employees to close offices and go home. We pull out of embassies in foreign cities due to possible violence and political issues, so I feel that we the people of the U.S. should treat these "self-protecting " cities the same way.