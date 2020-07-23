LETTER: Give cities what they want
View Comments

LETTER: Give cities what they want

{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor

As an American, I have concerns about the violence occurring within several cities in the U.S. The local governments are demanding that the federal government stop sending federal law enforcement to their cities. I feel that if they insist on this, then the federal government should comply and tell all federal employees to close offices and go home. We pull out of embassies in foreign cities due to possible violence and political issues, so I feel that we the people of the U.S. should treat these "self-protecting " cities the same way.

The federal government should then fine or bill those cities for the forced "layoffs" of federal employees. If Portland wants the federal government gone, we should honor its wishes. Sandra Egdorf, Hinton, Iowa

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: Show some respect
Letters

MINI: Show some respect

How did we get to where we don't respect each other? I feel that if I go into a store and the employees in that store are wearing a face mask …

MINI: 'A trumpery sham'
Letters

MINI: 'A trumpery sham'

With his commutation of Roger Stone's sentence, this "law-and-order" and "drain-the-swamp" president is a trumpery sham.

LETTER: Reduce military budget
Letters

LETTER: Reduce military budget

In the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Congress is currently debating a $740 billion 2021 National Defense Authorization Act …

MINI: Remembering John Lewis
Letters

MINI: Remembering John Lewis

Thanks for The Journal's coverage of the life and service of Rep. John Lewis. May we be strengthened by his lifelong commitment to work for justice.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News