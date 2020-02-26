LETTER: Give Trump credit he's due

After reading The Regulars in the Sunday Journal, it occurred to me to openly ask those liberals who read Linda Holub’s column how they can continue to deny President Trump his “props." They must at the very least commend him for keeping his promises. They may not approve of those promises, but face it folks, that’s the reason he was elected. We all know the typical politicians’ promises are only lip service, or a means to an end - getting elected. These past three years have demonstrated what happens when a non-politician moves in to the White House.