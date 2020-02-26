LETTER: Give Trump credit he's due
View Comments

LETTER: Give Trump credit he's due

{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor

After reading The Regulars in the Sunday Journal, it occurred to me to openly ask those liberals who read Linda Holub’s column how they can continue to deny President Trump his “props." They must at the very least commend him for keeping his promises. They may not approve of those promises, but face it folks, that’s the reason he was elected. We all know the typical politicians’ promises are only lip service, or a means to an end - getting elected. These past three years have demonstrated what happens when a non-politician moves in to the White House.

You can be assured that lifetime politicians like Bernie, Biden, Warren or Klobuchar rattle off promises that they have no intention of keeping. So, to you I say, our political system is severely broken and must change, beginning with term limits. Set your misplaced allegiance to the Democratic Party aside and think about America, not the win/loss column, this November. Diane Baker, Sioux City

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LETTER: Thoughts on socialism
Letters

LETTER: Thoughts on socialism

The writer of a Feb. 18 Letter to the Editor headlined “A big deception” says, “We must keep in mind that socialism leads to communism." It is…

MINI: Just fade away
Letters

MINI: Just fade away

I hope when Donald Trump loses the election this year that he just fades away like Sarah Palin did. It will really drive him nuts if no one ca…

MINI: Translation
Letters

MINI: Translation

What Attorney General William Barr really meant when he talked about President Trump's tweets was: "It makes it harder to protect you and hono…

MINI: Slow down
Letters

MINI: Slow down

  • Updated

To all of you who think West 23rd Street to Hamilton Boulevard is a race track, here's hoping your checkered flag begins to look more like a s…

MINI: Swing and a miss
Letters

MINI: Swing and a miss

In reference to the Democratic debate Wednesday night: I liken Mike Bloomberg to the Houston Astros - he knew what pitches were coming. Unlike…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News