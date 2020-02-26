LETTER: Give Trump credit he's due

You have free articles remaining.
After reading The Regulars in the Sunday Journal, it occurred to me to openly ask those liberals who read Linda Holub’s column how they can continue to deny President Trump his “props." They must at the very least commend him for keeping his promises. They may not approve of those promises, but face it folks, that’s the reason he was elected. We all know the typical politicians’ promises are only lip service, or a means to an end - getting elected. These past three years have demonstrated what happens when a non-politician moves in to the White House.
You can be assured that lifetime politicians like Bernie, Biden, Warren or Klobuchar rattle off promises that they have no intention of keeping. So, to you I say, our political system is severely broken and must change, beginning with term limits. Set your misplaced allegiance to the Democratic Party aside and think about America, not the win/loss column, this November. Diane Baker, Sioux City