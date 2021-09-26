 Skip to main content
LETTER: Giving handouts does not help the problem
Letters to the Editor

As I drive around Sioux City, I am sad to see so many people standing on street corners begging for a handout.

At the same time, I see so many "Help Wanted" signs in store fronts and restaurants.

Giving these people hand outs does no one any good. You are not helping those asking for handouts by facilitating their panhandling.

If you want to help them point them to those places of businesses seeking workers. Help them find a job. Help them to help themselves.

As the old saying goes: Give a man a fish and he eats for a day. Teach him how to fish and you feed him for a lifetime.

Do not give into the panhandlers. Instead donate to the Gospel Mission, the Soup Kitchen or the Warming Shelters. Mark Solheim, Sioux City

