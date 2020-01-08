LETTER: Global warming: 'A hoax'

This global warming “crisis” is nothing more than a hoax to bring more power and control over the people by governments.

Here are a few facts you won’t hear from global warming nuts: Man has only been recording Earth’s climate since about 1880. At that time, Earth was climbing out of the mini ice age. It was cold enough back then that Niagara Falls froze solid a few times. So, the next time you hear that “we have another record temp in recorded history," just remember that only means in the last 140 years.

Also, remember that the scientists advocating global warming are the same scientists who said we were going into an ice age back in the '60s and '70s. And remember, these scientific predictions have been absolutely wrong in both the global cooling and global warming scare. We have been told the world is coming to an end in just a few years if we don’t take care of the problem at least six or seven times since the '80s, yet here we are thriving more than ever.