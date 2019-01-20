Two party national partisan politics are destroying this country in three main ways. First, how can Chuck Schumer not vote for a wall that he and President Obama said was needed on videotape years ago? How can President Trump ignore the plight of government workers who aren't getting paychecks? The worst is Nancy Pelosi calling the wall immoral and then ignoring the deaths of American citizens and law enforcement personnel and their families' grief at the hands of criminal illegal aliens. That is immoral.
American voters need a constitutional amendment of a vote of no confidence somewhat like the British have that would give us the right to remove these worthless political children for a time out on that and other stalemates so cooler heads could solve the problem. America needs a wall.
Secondly, the national debt is at $22 trillion. We are at the point of not being able to pay just the interest on that debt. When that happens, then the whole economic system breaks down with the poor being hurt the worst.
Third, the Democrats are worried about Russia election meddling? That is nothing compared to their liberal national media cohorts trying to steer this country to the left by their very biased reporting against Trump and proven common sense principles. That is seditious meddling.
I don't like Trump's style, mouth and ego, but he does see the danger and is trying to fix these problems that others have ignored for decades.
God help this country. - Tom Anderson, Sioux City