Some things never change.
The word is out: Climate change, as we know it, will destroy this planet in 12 years.
Remember Chicken Licken? A nut dropped on her head. She immediately screamed, "The sky is falling. It's the end of the world." She rushed to tell Henny Lenny, who told Cocky Locky. He told Ducky Lucky, and she told Goosey Loosey. Meanwhile, Foxy Loxy was waiting for the news. And you know what happened next? A foul ending for the fowl.
It stands to reason - if you repeat a lie many times over, it is soon believed as fact.
But I have good news. God is in charge of the climate, so we are in good hands. - Barbara Chicoine, Elk Point, South Dakota