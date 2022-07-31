LETTER: GOP lawmakers vote no on 'modest' gun reforms

It is difficult to write up-to-date letters about mass shootings. As I write, a family of three and their shooter are dead in Maquoketa State Park.

It is also difficult to watch Iowa GOP legislators in Washington vote “no” repeatedly on the most modest gun reforms. Here are recent bills they have rejected:

June 8: Protecting Our Kids Act — would, among other things, raise the legal age to buy certain military-grade weapons from 18-21. All Iowa GOP House members voted “no.” Why?

It would be a threat to “God-given rights.”

June 23: Active Shooter Amber Alert Act — would create an Amber Alert-style system for active shooter incidents. Iowa’s GOP House contingent voted "no" even on this.

June 24: Bipartisan Safer Communities Act — Although modest, it is the first major overhaul of gun regulations since the 1994 Federal Assault Weapons Ban, allowed to expire in 2004.

Senator Grassley voted “no” because of concerns about constitutional rights.

It is obvious to the 80-90% of Americans who at least support universal background checks that the worn-out shield of God-given rights and constitutional guarantees has become a fig leaf. Meanwhile, Iowa has seen two multiple-casualty shootings in as many months.

How many innocent lives must be sacrificed on the altar of the Second Amendment? Are 10 in Buffalo, 21 in Uvalde, 7 in Highland Park not enough? Or the additional 353 mass shootings in this nation through the first three weeks of July?

Please see my opening sentence and remember this in November. -- Karen Heidman, Sioux City