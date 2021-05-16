LETTER: GOP-passed bills aim to tilt election outcomes

The author of a recent mini editorial in the Journal claims that the voting restriction bill’s proliferating across the country are to stop or prevent voting fraud, a problem that has been shown to be non-existent every time it’s been investigated.

Since these bills have been passed by Republican majority statehouses after Donald Trump lost the election, I believe they are designed to limit the ability of groups of people to be able to conveniently cast a ballot in order to tilt the outcome of future elections away from the people’s will.