LETTER: GOP-passed bills aim to tilt election outcomes
LETTER: GOP-passed bills aim to tilt election outcomes

Letters to the Editor

The author of a recent mini editorial in the Journal claims that the voting restriction bill’s proliferating across the country are to stop or prevent voting fraud, a problem that has been shown to be non-existent every time it’s been investigated.

Since these bills have been passed by Republican majority statehouses after Donald Trump lost the election, I believe they are designed to limit the ability of groups of people to be able to conveniently cast a ballot in order to tilt the outcome of future elections away from the people’s will.

We should be encouraging citizens to vote, not erecting roadblocks. -- Michael Potash, Sioux City

