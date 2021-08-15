 Skip to main content
LETTER: Gov. Reynolds ones again brings national attention to our state
Letters to the Editor

Governor Reynolds once again brings national attention to our state. CBS evening news profiled a family of six in Keokuk, Iowa. Both husband and wife were forced to quit their jobs because she developed severe asthma, pulmonary edema and an autoimmune disorder which did not allow her to have the vaccine, and her husband couldn’t risk infecting her.

Gov. Reynolds chose to cut off federally funded pandemic unemployment benefits even though we are still in the midst of a pandemic. As CBS news reported, the Whites “… had a lifeline, Iowa cut it.”

Without masks mandates, and so many people who are refusing to get vaccinated, it’s unsafe for people like her to be out in public spaces. She talked about how her family is losing everything they worked for and said of herself and her husband “we’re failing." No, Erin, you are not failing, Governor Reynolds and the state of Iowa are failing you. Barb Wheelock, Ames, Iowa

