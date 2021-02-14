LETTER: Government shouldn't have monopoly on education

Promoting the “general welfare” of all students!

The role of government is to provide for the general welfare of its citizens, which, of course, includes children. It is a given that government needs to collect taxes to provide for the general welfare and then distribute those dollars justly and equitably.

All citizens, including parents of public and nonpublic students, pay taxes. Therefore, it is just for these monies to be distributed to both public and private schools via parents; government should not have a monopoly on education or other services. Gov. Reynolds and the Legislature are attempting to provide for all students, and I commend them for these efforts.

I have worked in both public and nonpublic schools and have promoted each school that parents have selected for their children. I have served on public school committees to promote bond issues and helped nonpublic schools raise funds for their operation. Therefore, I am disappointed when I hear that some boards and administrators oppose government help to some parents and students who should have the same right to “general welfare” funds for their education.

Let us provide for the general welfare of all students! -- Marion Van Soelen, Hull, Iowa

