Attacks I saw online against Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa made me sick to my stomach. An outside liberal group spreading false accusations is just another attempt from the left to allow for a government takeover of our health care. The left’s socialist schemes for health care will cause nothing but harm to Iowans. The government has no right to decide when I can see my doctor or what medications I can get. We should have a choice when it comes to our health care.
A socialized health care law will bankrupt our government and lower quality of care for everyone in Iowa, especially our senior citizens who need it most. Jack Sponder, Sioux City