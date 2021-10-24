LETTER: Grassley maintains 'youthful glow' in Senate work

We all regularly struggle waking up with our early morning alarms, whether that’s 6 a.m. or 7 a.m. And, by the end of the day, we’re all totally spent from our daily grind. When we’re looking at leaders, we should be seeking out those who will go above and beyond.

Sen. Chuck Grassley not only runs six days a week, maintaining his youthful glow, but he also gets to his office at 6 a.m., when many of his constituents are only just waking up. His life as a family farmer set him up for this daily schedule that he’s maintained his entire life.

On top of the early wake-up calls, Senator Grassley holds at least one Q&A in all 99 counties every year. Think about that, going to every corner of our state each year to hear directly from Iowans. His drive to fight for Iowa keeps him traversing the state, yet never missing votes in the Senate. We must ensure Sen. Chuck Grassley wins another term in the Senate. -- Victoria Fillipi, Anthon, Iowa

