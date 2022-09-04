LETTER: Grassley should be responsible for his words

During the first Trump impeachment investigation in 2017 -- the one that involved his attempt to coerce Ukraine’s president into digging up some dirt on Hunter Biden -- then-President Trump tried to get rid of the “whistleblower” protocol and fire the whistle blower who spoke out against him. But Sen. Charles Grassley, recognizing the “whistle blower” protocol as an essential weapon for keeping power-hungry leaders from corruption, spoke out boldly against Trump.

Then he said: “People ought to be responsible for their words.”

Now we hear him wildly predicting that if President Biden gets his way, IRS agents armed with assault-style rifles will soon be knocking on our doors to audit our taxes.

He ought to be “responsible for his words,” but the plain truth is he’s too old to continue as one of Iowa’s senators.

Thankfully, we have a highly qualified candidate for the Senate running on the Democratic ticket. His name is Michael Franken. He speaks in measured words and tones. He has served his country faithfully for years. He is a Sioux County native.

Iowa needs a new voice in the United States Senate. -- David Schelhaas, Sioux Center, Iowa