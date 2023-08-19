I want to express my sincere gratitude to Jack Grubb, Rev. Dan Rupp, Don Stevens, Mary Lehr and Dave Ferris for their time and effort in distributing over 48,000 copies of Matthew Kelly’s book “Holy Moments” to residents in our tri-state community.

In addition, thank you to the countless volunteers who raised more than $15,000 to cover postage costs. The basic message of the book is to “treat others the way you wish to be treated,” or, as I always encouraged my three daughters, to practice the “Golden Rule.”

Demonstrate empathy and compassion, be friendly and helpful, be courteous, listen to others and overcome prejudice. Be kind and thoughtful to others. Be selfless. Please take the time to read the book. It’s totally worth it! -- Susan Sherman, Dakota Dunes