LETTER: Grateful for efforts of Woodbury County Sheriff's Office

To the good people of Sioux City, this letter is written to recognize and thank the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office and two officers in particular, K-9 Patrol Officer Eric Fay and Det. Vincent Dvorak.

In September, while traveling across country, our vehicle was broken into and two pieces of luggage and my purse were stolen. This crime took place at Agate Fossil Beds National Monument near Harrison, Neb. About one week later, I received a call from the Woodbury Sheriff’s Office that my ID had been recovered during a traffic stop performed by Officer Fay. I do not know the details of all that was discovered, but understand that my ID was just one of multiple IDs and possessions recovered due to Officer Fay’s actions.

Det. Dvorak worked with me to identify my property and build a case to secure punishment for the perpetrators. He was also instrumental in walking me through the process of seized property recovery via long distance. The property was recently returned to me.

Why is this remarkable you might ask. The criminals were from Florida. They worked their way across country robbing and disrupting lives. We live in Virginia and were robbed in Nebraska. Due to Officer Fay’s actions in Iowa and Det. Dvorak’s work our property was returned.

We will forever be grateful to these two public servants, the Iowa Courts and the Sheriff’s Office. Thank you. -- Kaye Simpson, Kilmarnock, Va.

