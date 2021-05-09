LETTER: Great job to all the workers who help showcase Sioux City through sporting events

Great job to all of the workers at Tyson Events Center, from Sioux City Musketeers Hockey to NAIA Basketball and Volleyball Tournaments. Your daily efforts help showcase Sioux City to thousands of visitors through these sporting events and create memories to last a lifetime.

To all of those who continue to do the behind-the-scenes work of putting these events together, even through unprecedented times with COVID-19, you truly deserve recognition.

It is easy to see, with sporting events at the Tyson Events Center, Arena Sports, Siouxland Expo Center and many other facilities that Sioux City will soon be known as the Sports Capital of the Midwest. Not too bad rising from the stockyards to sports, the future of Sioux City will be bright. Now lets focus on growth, jobs and prosperity for all. -- Jake Jungers, Sioux City

