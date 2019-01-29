Being a mom and the grandmother of five, I have many, many times had to remind the little ones to stop the childish bickering, squabbling and especially the name calling. I have told them that once the hurtful words fall on the ears of the recipient, those things can never be “unheard." The sting may lessen, but the hurt will remain.
That being said, I wish with all my heart that the adults in this country, (sadly, I use the term adult loosely), the adults in power, in print and on radio and television would also stop the name calling. It is way past time to grow up, people; act like you know something, even if you don’t, and just grow up.
The election was over two years ago. He is in office now. You don’t have to like it, but you cannot change it. Move on, folks. Let those in power handle it and just shut up. - Diane Baker, Sioux City