LETTER: Gun measure attempts to deceive Iowans

Public Measure Number One is written to deceive Iowans. It mimics the Second Amendment and adds “strict scrutiny” that makes it clear this amendment has a hidden agenda. Strict Scrutiny is NOT in the U.S. Constitution. Strict Scrutiny is what makes THIS amendment very different and extreme. Strict scrutiny requires a judge determine a challenged law furthers a “compelling government interest” and is “narrowly tailored” to achieve that interest.

The gun lobby claims strict scrutiny amendments “restore” the right to keep and bear arms, when what they really do is threaten public safety laws forcing judges to apply the highest judicial standard when analyzing firearm-related laws. This standard is not required by the Supreme Court’s recent decision and only three other states have a similar version: Alabama, Louisiana, & Missouri. All three of these states rank in the top five for highest rates of gun deaths in the U.S. After strict scrutiny amendments passed in Louisiana and Missouri, convicted felons challenged state laws that prohibit felons from possessing firearms.

This extreme approach would invite frivolous litigation, undermine decades of case law in the state courts and put in jeopardy many moderate, common sense gun laws like keeping felons from having guns. Also, we the taxpayers are on the hook to pay for every challenge in court. Why should we pay for violent offenders to have their day in court? This amendment is too extreme for our schools and families. Turn the ballot over and vote NO. -- Jackie Stellish, Sioux City