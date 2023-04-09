That’s why I’ve been so impressed with former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley. She’s been to Iowa twice already and already has a third campaign swing planned for mid-April, especially her visit April 10 to Sioux City. She’s done town halls, meet-and-greets with farmers, meet-ups at local businesses, and she takes unscripted questions from the audience at all her events. She stays after each event to meet with people individually and address their concerns.