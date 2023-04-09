I wholeheartedly agree with a recent editorial (“Iowans, not politicians, need to quiz presidential hopefuls,” March 26) calling on candidates to take questions from Iowa voters directly.
That’s why I’ve been so impressed with former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley. She’s been to Iowa twice already and already has a third campaign swing planned for mid-April, especially her visit April 10 to Sioux City. She’s done town halls, meet-and-greets with farmers, meet-ups at local businesses, and she takes unscripted questions from the audience at all her events. She stays after each event to meet with people individually and address their concerns.
From Des Moines to Nevada to Council Bluffs to Winterset, Nikki has already hosted 11 events and traveled to nine cities and towns. Nikki Haley stands out as a candidate that will answer the tough questions and really cares about the people she wants to represent. Camille Liudahl, Sioux City