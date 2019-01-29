Once again the guardians of the left, CNN and the Associated Press, presented to America how they can distort the facts and get away with half-truths and misrepresentations.
Earlier this month, the National Right to Life March in Washington, D.C., brought together young and old from across the country to fight against abortion. (This, of course, gets zero media attention.) A group of young Catholic students from Kentucky committed the sin of wearing a few “Make America Great Hats” at the Lincoln Memorial and were beset upon with shouts of vicious, ugly, vulgar rhetoric.
The attack was intentional to make a scene and the behavior of the students certainly did not respond in kind. Instead, they displayed exceptional behavior for young people, obviously with proper values. Nothing is more upsetting to the left than seeing young people who love their country and support the president. Over and over again we see the knee-jerk reaction of the national news media to instantly attack anyone who supports Donald Trump. Where is the condemnation for the Black Hebrew Israelites?
It is a sad fact that doing the right thing in today’s America is obscene in the left’s eyes. - Larry Locke, Sioux City