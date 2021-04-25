LETTER: Happy to see Lamb Theatre save historic municipal auditorium

I am glad to see Lamb Arts Regional Theatre rehabilitate the former Municipal Auditorium at 625 Douglas St. into new performance spaces. This important building has a fascinating history, hosting Ethel Barrymore, Sara Bernhardt, Al Jolson, bandleader John Philip Souza, President William Howard Taft, and other national figures.
It anchors one of the most important corners in Sioux City, across from the world-renowned Woodbury County Court House. This historic and neighborhood context alone makes its restoration important.
The architect who designed and built the Municipal Auditorium is the classic entrepreneurial story of Sioux City. George Burkhead (1858-1931), began his career as a builder. He studied with the Palliser & Palliser architectural firm in Connecticut, nationally known designers of Victorian home plans, before returning to Iowa as an architect.
Burkhead produced dozens of important and interesting buildings throughout the tri-state region (as well as Minnesota and Louisiana), in many different styles. Many of them are gone, including Smith Villa School (and numerous others), the Chicago House, Howard, Jackson, and West hotels, and the former Union County Court House in Elk Point, a Richardsonian Romanesque wonder. But many of his buildings survive to testify to his skill, including banks, churches, Masonic lodges, dozens of homes, the Lerch and Malone blocks, and Carnegie libraries in Odebolt and Ponca. He was the architect for the Queen-Anne style Mount Sinai Temple.