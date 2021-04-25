LETTER: Happy to see Lamb Theatre save historic municipal auditorium

I am glad to see Lamb Arts Regional Theatre rehabilitate the former Municipal Auditorium at 625 Douglas St. into new performance spaces. This important building has a fascinating history, hosting Ethel Barrymore, Sara Bernhardt, Al Jolson, bandleader John Philip Souza, President William Howard Taft, and other national figures.

It anchors one of the most important corners in Sioux City, across from the world-renowned Woodbury County Court House. This historic and neighborhood context alone makes its restoration important.

The architect who designed and built the Municipal Auditorium is the classic entrepreneurial story of Sioux City. George Burkhead (1858-1931), began his career as a builder. He studied with the Palliser & Palliser architectural firm in Connecticut, nationally known designers of Victorian home plans, before returning to Iowa as an architect.