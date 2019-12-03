LETTER: Has politics as usual run its course?

If there is one takeaway from the field of Democrats running for president, it should be the platforms coming from the non-politicians. Tom Steyer wants term limits (Really, who doesn’t?). Andrew Yang knows what it takes for a first-generation American to succeed.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders have had their years in D.C., already having had plenty of time to accomplish many of the things they say they will do as president. What they haven’t yet done after years in Washington certainly should not be anything to brag about. Yet, they spend millions doing just that. Let their time in the sun be done.

Perhaps the D.C. good ol' boy club and politics as usual have actually run their course. This country’s conservatives were hoping for that in 2016. You may not like the man in office, but at least he can’t be accused of politics as usual.

Please keep that train of thought alive when you vote next year, until change has truly happened. Diane Baker, Sioux City

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0